Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) Currently 4.27 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.70. Company’s recent per share price level of $102.62 trading at $7.07 or 7.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $33.18B. That most recent trading price of CEG’s stock is at a premium of 4.27% from its 52-week high price of $98.24 and is indicating a premium of 36.16% from its 52-week low price of $65.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.73 in the current quarter.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.40%, in the last five days CEG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $102.62 price level, adding 0.36% to its value on the day. Constellation Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of 19.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.55% in past 5-day. Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) showed a performance of 11.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.12 million shares which calculate 3.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.09 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.52% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $90.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $120.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -16.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.3% for stock’s current value.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Constellation Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 20.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 967.35% while that of industry is -15.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 314.70% in the current quarter and calculating 350.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -12.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.55 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.68 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.46 billion and $6.05 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -16.80% while estimating it to be 10.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.10%.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders