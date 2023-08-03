China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Are Up 74.23% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.94 trading at -$0.02 or -1.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $62.39M. That closing price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -5.15% from its 52-week high price of $2.04 and is indicating a premium of 74.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.02%, in the last five days CLEU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $1.94 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 94.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.01% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of 61.67% in past 30-days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -20.20% during past 5 years.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 48266.0 shares of worth $42232.0. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 0.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.