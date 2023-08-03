Buy, Sell Or Hold FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) At $8.01?

In last trading session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw 1.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.01 trading at -$0.29 or -3.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.09B. That closing price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -111.49% from its 52-week high price of $16.94 and is indicating a premium of 22.6% from its 52-week low price of $6.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.49%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $8.01 price level, adding 6.1% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery’s shares saw a change of -7.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.60% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of -17.76% in past 30-days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FREYR Battery is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -44.44% while that of industry is -14.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -750.00% in the current quarter and calculating 65.00% increase in the next quarter.

And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF is the top institutional holder at FREY for having 1.36 million shares of worth $10.93 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd, which was holding about 1.22 million shares on Feb 27, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.75 million.