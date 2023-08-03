Buy, Sell Or Hold E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) At $0.11?

In last trading session, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) saw 2.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.11 trading at -$0.01 or -8.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.87M. That closing price of EJH’s stock is at a discount of -72445.45% from its 52-week high price of $79.80 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.95%, in the last five days EJH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.11 price level, adding 50.0% to its value on the day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -97.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.21% in past 5-day. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) showed a performance of -23.60% in past 30-days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.20% during past 5 years.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at EJH for having 94.0 shares of worth $10.0. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 0.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.