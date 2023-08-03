BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Declines -578.80% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $2.06 Price?

In last trading session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) saw 5.11 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at $0.03 or 1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.18B. That closing price of BRFSâ€™s stock is at a discount of -65.53% from its 52-week high price of $3.41 and is indicating a premium of 49.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BRF S.A. (BRFS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.48%, in the last five days BRFS remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the stock touched $2.06 price level, adding 1.44% to its value on the day. BRF S.A.â€™s shares saw a change of 30.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.81% in past 5-day. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) showed a performance of 8.42% in past 30-days.

Analysts have been projecting $1.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.36. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -63.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 29.61% for stockâ€™s current value.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BRF S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 350.00% while that of industry is 6.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.40% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.73 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.79 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.10% during past 5 years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)â€™s Major holders

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund is the top institutional holder at BRFS for having 8.67 million shares of worth $10.23 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 0.80% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd, which was holding about 6.85 million shares on Nov 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.47 million.