Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX), Stock Drops -57.39% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) saw 8.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.80 trading at $4.34 or 79.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $10.03M. That most recent trading price of BJDX’s stock is at a discount of -153.06% from its 52-week high price of $24.80 and is indicating a premium of 61.22% from its 52-week low price of $3.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 400.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.5 in the current quarter.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 79.49%, in the last five days BJDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $9.80 price level, adding 11.71% to its value on the day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 83.18% in past 5-day. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) showed a performance of 114.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56730.0 shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -226.67% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 59.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 79.59% for stock’s current value.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.44% while that of industry is 9.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 60.70% increase in the next quarter.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.67% institutions for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BJDX for having 1457.0 shares of worth $11924.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1825.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14935.0.