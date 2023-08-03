Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Is Up 14.39% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) saw 1.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.51 trading at -$0.08 or -5.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $394.08M. That closing price of BKKT’s stock is at a discount of -150.99% from its 52-week high price of $3.79 and is indicating a premium of 28.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.03%, in the last five days BKKT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/27/23 when the stock touched $1.51 price level, adding 14.2% to its value on the day. Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.72% in past 5-day. Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) showed a performance of 14.39% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -39.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.22% for stock’s current value.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bakkt Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -3.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 92.36% while that of industry is 19.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 97.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.2 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $13.6 million and $12.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.50% while estimating it to be 50.30% for the next quarter.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at BKKT for having 1.81 million shares of worth $2.15 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund, which was holding about 1.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.84 million.