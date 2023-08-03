Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Drops -4.59 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw 1.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.02 or -4.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.67M. That closing price of ASTR’s stock is at a discount of -377.5% from its 52-week high price of $1.91 and is indicating a premium of 15.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.04 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.77%, in the last five days ASTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Astra Space Inc.’s shares saw a change of -8.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.59% in past 5-day. Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) showed a performance of 2.93% in past 30-days.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Astra Space Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.00% while that of industry is 8.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 206.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund is the top institutional holder at ASTR for having 5.32 million shares of worth $2.31 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which was holding about 3.42 million shares on Feb 27, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.95 million.