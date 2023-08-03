Analysts Say Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Can Really Get To $10.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) saw 2.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.53 trading at -$0.05 or -0.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of UNIT’s stock is at a discount of -88.79% from its 52-week high price of $10.44 and is indicating a premium of 46.84% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.90%, in the last five days UNIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $5.53 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Uniti Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.54% in past 5-day. Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) showed a performance of 15.45% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 7.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 45.75% for stock’s current value.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Uniti Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.08% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.57% while that of industry is -6.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -47.60% in the current quarter and calculating 116.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $290.38 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $291.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $283.98 million and $283.21 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.30% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -108.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.40%.

UNIT Dividends

Uniti Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)’s Major holders

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF is the top institutional holder at UNIT for having 18.05 million shares of worth $99.83 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 7.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund, which was holding about 10.58 million shares on Jan 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.53 million.