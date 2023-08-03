Analysts Predict XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) To Reach $200.11 In 12 Months

In last trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 33.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.83 trading at -$1.22 or -6.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.09B. That closing price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -37.6% from its 52-week high price of $25.91 and is indicating a premium of 67.18% from its 52-week low price of $6.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 43.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 22 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.08%, in the last five days XPEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 07/28/23 when the stock touched $18.83 price level, adding 20.28% to its value on the day. XPeng Inc.’s shares saw a change of 89.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.24% in past 5-day. XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) showed a performance of 34.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $99.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.99 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $200.11. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -962.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.46% for stock’s current value.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XPeng Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 76.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.40% while that of industry is 5.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 32.60% in the current quarter and calculating 24.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $703.85 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.39 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.03 billion and $1 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -31.90% while estimating it to be 38.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.74%.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund is the top institutional holder at XPEV for having 6.93 million shares of worth $68.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund, which was holding about 3.01 million shares on Jan 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.02 million.