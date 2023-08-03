After A -90.22% Fall This Year Is Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.66 trading at -$0.04 or -5.92% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.45M. That most recent trading price of TOPS’s stock is at a discount of -1657.58% from its 52-week high price of $11.60 and is indicating a premium of 15.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 334.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.92%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $0.66 price level, adding 12.0% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc.’s shares saw a change of -47.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.94% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of 7.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.0% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -354.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -354.55% for stock’s current value.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.9 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.01 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.01% institutions for Top Ships Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at TOPS for having 55555.0 shares of worth $36666.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 1.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 28856.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19044.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2008.0 shares of worth $1325.0 or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.