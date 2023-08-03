After A -1.07% Drop In Share Price, Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw 6.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.96 trading at -$0.26 or -1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.80B. That closing price of APLS’s stock is at a discount of -295.45% from its 52-week high price of $94.75 and is indicating a premium of 0.08% from its 52-week low price of $23.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.21 in the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.07%, in the last five days APLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 07/27/23 when the stock touched $23.96 price level, adding 30.87% to its value on the day. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.01% in past 5-day. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) showed a performance of -73.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -296.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.56% for stock’s current value.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.10% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.90% in the current quarter and calculating 21.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 312.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.71 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $97.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $22.06 million and $22.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 270.50% while estimating it to be 329.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.30%.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund is the top institutional holder at APLS for having 3.22 million shares of worth $169.94 million. And as of Jan 30, 2023, it was holding 2.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which was holding about 2.85 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.54 million.