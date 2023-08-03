Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Up 48.46% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.54 trading at $0.03 or 2.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.25M. That most recent trading price of JEWL’s stock is at a discount of -675.32% from its 52-week high price of $11.94 and is indicating a premium of 55.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 123.32K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.25%, in the last five days JEWL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/03/23 when the stock touched $1.54 price level, adding 4.94% to its value on the day. Adamas One Corp.’s shares saw a change of -50.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.22% in past 5-day. Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) showed a performance of 48.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96400.0 shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

JEWL Dividends

Adamas One Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.43% institutions for Adamas One Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at JEWL for having 55556.0 shares of worth $89445.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 30100.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48461.0.