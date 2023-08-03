Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Is Up 19.18% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.80 trading at -$1.27 or -5.07% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.22B. That most recent trading price of SLRN’s stock is at a discount of -9.33% from its 52-week high price of $26.02 and is indicating a premium of 30.25% from its 52-week low price of $16.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 818.88K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acelyrin Inc. (SLRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.81 in the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.07%, in the last five days SLRN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 07/31/23 when the stock touched $23.80 price level, adding 8.53% to its value on the day. Acelyrin Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) showed a performance of 19.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.11 million shares which calculate 6.82 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 44.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $29.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -185.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.85% for stock’s current value.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in September and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Acelyrin Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27.32% institutions for Acelyrin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at SLRN for having 1.55 million shares of worth $37.79 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., which was holding about 0.21 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.16 million.