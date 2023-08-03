12-Month Price Target For Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) Now Sits At $7.58

In last trading session, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.28 or 18.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $82.02M. That closing price of ELBM’s stock is at a discount of -155.68% from its 52-week high price of $4.50 and is indicating a premium of 52.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.83. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Eliem Therapeutics, Inc in the current quarter.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 18.92%, in the last five days ELBM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 08/02/23 when the stock touched $1.76 price level, adding 2.22% to its value on the day. Electra Battery Materials Corporation’s shares saw a change of 6.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.92% in past 5-day. Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) showed a performance of 70.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.58 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.58. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -330.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.59% for stock’s current value.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Electra Battery Materials Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.55% while that of industry is 9.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 60.50% during past 5 years.

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund is the top institutional holder at ELBM for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.23 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.