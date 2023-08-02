Will Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.93B, closed the recent trade at $28.59 per share which meant it lost -$2.85 on the day or -9.06% during that session. The SPR stock price is -34.84% off its 52-week high price of $38.55 and 26.06% above the 52-week low of $21.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.86.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Sporting -9.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SPR stock price touched $28.59 or saw a rise of 10.63%. Year-to-date, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares have moved -3.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have changed -3.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -20.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.25%, compared to 5.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 28.90% and 46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.31 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.64 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 billion and $1.33 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and 23.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.20% over the past 5 years.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.07% with a share float percentage of 91.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. having a total of 375 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 10.11 million shares worth more than $349.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $284.55 million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $120.28 million while later fund manager owns 3.2 million shares of worth $94.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.05% of company’s outstanding stock.