Why Should You Consider Adding Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) To Your Portfolio?

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.14M, closed the recent trade at $44.82 per share which meant it gained $13.82 on the day or 44.58% during that session. The AURC stock price is -40.36% off its 52-week high price of $62.91 and 78.07% above the 52-week low of $9.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 586.82K shares.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) trade information

Sporting 44.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the AURC stock price touched $44.82 or saw a rise of 28.76%. Year-to-date, Aurora Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 344.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 108.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) have changed 340.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 13700.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 489.32.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (AURC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 351.81% over the past 6 months.

AURC Dividends

Aurora Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.41% with a share float percentage of 171.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Acquisition Corp. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 68260.0 shares worth more than $0.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bank of Montreal/Can/ held 3.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meteora Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 24452.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.25 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 47.36% shares in the company for having 0.97 million shares of worth $9.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $1.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 8.55% of company’s outstanding stock.