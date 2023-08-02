Why Should You Add Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) To Your Portfolio?

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 18.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.59M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant -0.43% during that session. The IDEX stock price is -733.33% off its 52-week high price of $0.75 and 77.78% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 87.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Sporting -0.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the IDEX stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 4.26%. Year-to-date, Ideanomics Inc. shares have moved -43.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) have changed 24.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1011.11% from current levels.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.95% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 292.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $84.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 232.80% for the current quarter and 755.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.30% over the past 5 years.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.51% with a share float percentage of 2.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ideanomics Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 10.59 million shares worth more than $0.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 1.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 2.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 7.94 million shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 2.8 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.