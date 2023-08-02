Why Should We Buy NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Stock?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of 0.01 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.48M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.18% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -12419.61% off its 52-week high price of $63.85 and 29.41% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 392.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Sporting 2.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the NRBO stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -29.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed 18.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1076.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1076.47% from the levels at last check today.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.86% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.11%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.60% and 95.80% for the next quarter.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.14% with a share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 42220.0 shares worth more than $29988.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 33327.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23672.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 1984.0 shares of worth $1423.0 while later fund manager owns 2846.0 shares of worth $2248.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.