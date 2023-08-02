Why Should Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) Be In Your Portfolio?

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) has a beta value of 2.37 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.43M, closed the recent trade at $0.33 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.08% during that session. The SLNH stock price is -1390.91% off its 52-week high price of $4.92 and 57.58% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 602.24K shares.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) trade information

Sporting 8.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SLNH stock price touched $0.33 or saw a rise of 15.38%. Year-to-date, Soluna Holdings Inc. shares have moved 27.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH) have changed 46.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.58.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.60 while the price target rests at a high of $9.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2809.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2809.09% from the levels at last check today.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.91% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.16% over the past 5 years.

SLNH Dividends

Soluna Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.90% with a share float percentage of 19.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Soluna Holdings Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $93470.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, TrinityPoint Wealth, LLC held 1.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 67906.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18341.0 and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.06% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $68000.0 while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $31024.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.