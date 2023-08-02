Why Do Investors Buy Stock In WeWork Inc. (WE)?

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 16.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $416.88M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant 0.46% during that session. The WE stock price is -2595.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.93 and 27.27% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WeWork Inc. (WE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Sporting 0.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the WE stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 12.0%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc. shares have moved -84.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) have changed -14.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.20 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.09% from current levels.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.06% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850.13 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $864.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $815 million and $864.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and -0.10% for the next.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.87% with a share float percentage of 86.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeWork Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 324.35 million shares worth more than $463.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 15.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 324.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.12 million and represent 15.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 11.02 million shares of worth $12.78 million while later fund manager owns 8.47 million shares of worth $12.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.