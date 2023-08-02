Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) has a beta value of -2.94 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.14M, closed the last trade at $6.37 per share which meant it gained $0.98 on the day or 18.18% during that session. The APRN stock price is -1448.51% off its 52-week high price of $98.64 and 26.22% above the 52-week low of $4.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 781.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Sporting 18.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the APRN stock price touched $6.37 or saw a rise of 1.09%. Year-to-date, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares have moved -36.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) have changed 9.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -559.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -88.38% from current levels.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.44% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $109.38 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $124.24 million and $118.87 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.00% for the current quarter and -20.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.30% over the past 5 years.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.59% with a share float percentage of 25.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Apron Holdings Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Innovis Asset Management LLC with over 92475.0 shares worth more than $0.75 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Innovis Asset Management LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 67501.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.