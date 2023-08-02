Why Buy Stock In Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.91B, closed the recent trade at $37.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.65 on the day or -1.70% during that session. The SFM stock price is -7.39% off its 52-week high price of $40.39 and 29.97% above the 52-week low of $26.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.40. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) trade information

Sporting -1.70% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SFM stock price touched $37.61 or saw a rise of 5.34%. Year-to-date, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares have moved 16.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have changed 2.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.6 million shares shorted with days to cover at 13.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $35.58, which means that the shares’ value could drop -5.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -14.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 30.87% from the levels at last check today.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.13%, compared to 10.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.60% and 2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.68 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.59 billion and $1.58 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 5.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 13.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.83%.

SFM Dividends

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 112.00% with a share float percentage of 112.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. having a total of 576 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 15.59 million shares worth more than $589.73 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 15.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.34 million and represent 12.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.72% shares in the company for having 3.86 million shares of worth $146.04 million while later fund manager owns 3.3 million shares of worth $124.82 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.