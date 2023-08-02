Why Acquire Shares Of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)?

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 3.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $471.65M, closed the last trade at $3.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.63% during that session. The QSI stock price is -19.41% off its 52-week high price of $4.43 and 63.34% above the 52-week low of $1.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Sporting -4.63% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the QSI stock price touched $3.71 or saw a rise of 4.87%. Year-to-date, Quantum-Si incorporated shares have moved 102.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) have changed 107.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -7.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.82% from current levels.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 72.56% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.57% with a share float percentage of 43.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum-Si incorporated having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 12.75 million shares worth more than $22.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 10.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.71 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.67% shares in the company for having 11.6 million shares of worth $20.42 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $5.38 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.