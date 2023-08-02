When Does Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Become A Good Investment?

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 8.57 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.53B, closed the last trade at $27.75 per share which meant it lost -$2.02 on the day or -6.79% during that session. The TDOC stock price is -53.84% off its 52-week high price of $42.69 and 22.16% above the 52-week low of $21.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.94 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 22 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Sporting -6.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the TDOC stock price touched $27.75 or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, Teladoc Health Inc. shares have moved 17.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) have changed 9.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.91% from current levels.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Teladoc Health Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.36%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.80% and 99.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $664.13 million for the current quarter. 23 have an estimated revenue figure of $686.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $610.01 million and $637.71 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.90% for the current quarter and 7.70% for the next.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.55% with a share float percentage of 83.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teladoc Health Inc. having a total of 647 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 20.34 million shares worth more than $515.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $415.57 million and represent 9.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.60% shares in the company for having 12.35 million shares of worth $319.95 million while later fund manager owns 4.44 million shares of worth $104.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.