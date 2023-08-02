WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 88.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.70 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 155.16% during that session. The WAVD stock price is -134.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 64.29% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31260.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.45K shares.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Sporting 155.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the WAVD stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 21.2%. Year-to-date, WaveDancer Inc. shares have moved 46.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 127.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) have changed 126.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.7.

WaveDancer Inc. (WAVD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 20.98% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.17% over the past 5 years.

WAVD Dividends

WaveDancer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.46% with a share float percentage of 4.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WaveDancer Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lafayette Investments, Inc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $38063.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lafayette Investments, Inc held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pathstone Family Office, LLC, with the holding of over 98685.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28569.0 and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.35% shares in the company for having 53204.0 shares of worth $40967.0 while later fund manager owns 34920.0 shares of worth $26888.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.