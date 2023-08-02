TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Expected To Rise 14.12% To Meet The Consensus Price Target

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 5.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.56M, closed the recent trade at $10.95 per share which meant it gained $4.24 on the day or 63.19% during that session. The MEDS stock price is -134.25% off its 52-week high price of $25.65 and 65.57% above the 52-week low of $3.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 510.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.75.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Sporting 63.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the MEDS stock price touched $10.95 or saw a rise of 18.53%. Year-to-date, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares have moved 81.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have changed -22.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 14940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.12% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.75 while the price target rests at a high of $18.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.36% from the levels at last check today.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 73.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.93%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.50% and 83.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.18 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.28 million and $2.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -33.50% for the current quarter and -8.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.70% over the past 5 years.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.27% with a share float percentage of 14.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRxADE HEALTH Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 42057.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 6.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 39629.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 5.82% of shares outstanding.