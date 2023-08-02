The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) Shares Are Up 140.46% So Far This Year

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62B, closed the recent trade at $29.50 per share which meant it gained $3.11 on the day or 11.80% during that session. The COCO stock price is -0.68% off its 52-week high price of $29.70 and 74.95% above the 52-week low of $7.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 671.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) trade information

Sporting 11.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the COCO stock price touched $29.50 or saw a rise of 4.38%. Year-to-date, The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares have moved 113.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) have changed 10.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.14, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.25% from the levels at last check today.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 117.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 25.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 800.00% and 107.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $129.32 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.06 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $115.31 million and $124.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.20% for the current quarter and 11.30% for the next.

COCO Dividends

The Vita Coco Company Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.79% with a share float percentage of 77.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Vita Coco Company Inc. having a total of 151 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.77 million shares worth more than $34.71 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.79 million and represent 2.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Lord Abbett High Yield Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.52% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $11.79 million while later fund manager owns 0.66 million shares of worth $7.82 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.