Spark Networks SE (LOV) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 19.09% Rise

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.50M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 19.09% during that session. The LOV stock price is -990.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.27 and 36.67% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spark Networks SE (LOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Sporting 19.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the LOV stock price touched $0.30 or saw a rise of 8.76%. Year-to-date, Spark Networks SE shares have moved -53.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) have changed -4.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -400.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -400.0% from current levels.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -71.82% over the past 6 months, compared to 21.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.20% over the past 5 years.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.64% with a share float percentage of 36.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spark Networks SE having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Osmium Partners, LLC with over 4.86 million shares worth more than $3.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Osmium Partners, LLC held 1.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is First Manhattan Company, with the holding of over 2.58 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.73 million and represent 0.98% of shares outstanding.