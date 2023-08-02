SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) has a beta value of 4.15 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $461.28M, closed the last trade at $10.72 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 9.61% during that session. The SKYT stock price is -95.43% off its 52-week high price of $20.95 and 41.14% above the 52-week low of $6.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 257.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Sporting 9.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SKYT stock price touched $10.72 or saw a rise of 3.42%. Year-to-date, SkyWater Technology Inc. shares have moved 50.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) have changed 13.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.61% from current levels.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SkyWater Technology Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 54.05%, compared to -14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 59.30% and 23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.82 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $47.41 million and $51.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.60% for the current quarter and 29.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 44.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.44% with a share float percentage of 51.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SkyWater Technology Inc. having a total of 133 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Advisers, LLC with over 0.96 million shares worth more than $9.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Emerald Advisers, LLC held 2.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.39 million and represent 2.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.42% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $4.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $3.4 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.