Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Shares Are Down -94.26% So Far This Year

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 9.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.10M, closed the last trade at $0.04 per share which meant 0.24% during that session. The SYTA stock price is -2025.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.85 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) trade information

Sporting 0.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SYTA stock price touched $0.04 or saw a rise of 16.14%. Year-to-date, Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have moved -72.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) have changed -21.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.46 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1775.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1050.0% from current levels.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Siyata Mobile Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 73.97%, compared to 23.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 82.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.53 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $970k and $2.57 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 160.80% for the current quarter and 36.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.60% over the past 5 years.

SYTA Dividends

Siyata Mobile Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.16% with a share float percentage of 2.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Siyata Mobile Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Anson Funds Management LP held 1.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Concord Wealth Partners, with the holding of over 0.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.