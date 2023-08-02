Shares Of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Inclined 31.09% In One Month

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) has a beta value of 2.10 and has seen 19.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.00B, closed the last trade at $5.27 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 3.13% during that session. The OPEN stock price is -21.25% off its 52-week high price of $6.39 and 82.54% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.77 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Sporting 3.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the OPEN stock price touched $5.27 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have moved 354.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) have changed 31.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.22, which means that the shares’ value could drop -63.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -51.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 81.02% from current levels.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 154.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.30%, compared to 20.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -69.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -93.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 70.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opendoor Technologies Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 67.99 million shares worth more than $119.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, with the holding of over 33.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.02 million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 18.2 million shares of worth $39.87 million while later fund manager owns 16.34 million shares of worth $18.96 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.