Shares Of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) Inclined 8.99% In One Month

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.84B, closed the recent trade at $55.15 per share which meant it lost -$2.64 on the day or -4.57% during that session. The CZR stock price is -9.28% off its 52-week high price of $60.27 and 43.23% above the 52-week low of $31.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Sporting -4.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the CZR stock price touched $55.15 or saw a rise of 8.5%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 32.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 8.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $39.00 while the price target rests at a high of $111.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.28% from the levels at last check today.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 107.20%, compared to 14.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.94 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.99 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.82 billion and $2.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.50% for the current quarter and 5.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 48.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.71% with a share float percentage of 95.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. having a total of 712 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.06 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 10.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 20.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.02 billion and represent 9.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.22% shares in the company for having 17.68 million shares of worth $863.15 million while later fund manager owns 8.12 million shares of worth $396.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.