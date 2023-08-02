Shares Of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Inclined 5.39% In One Month

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 7.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.21B, closed the last trade at $3.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.98% during that session. The SAN stock price is -4.6% off its 52-week high price of $4.09 and 42.2% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting -2.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SAN stock price touched $3.91 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander S.A. shares have moved 32.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed 5.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.20 while the price target rests at a high of $6.29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.42% from current levels.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.30%, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 21.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.45%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 25 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 3.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.24% with a share float percentage of 2.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. having a total of 374 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 149.25 million shares worth more than $550.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 22.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $84.16 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 89.15 million shares of worth $348.58 million while later fund manager owns 53.16 million shares of worth $207.84 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.