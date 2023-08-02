Shares In Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) 76.02% Up, YTD

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 2.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the recent trade at $6.46 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 15.77% during that session. The ROVR stock price is 10.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 51.39% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Sporting 15.77% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the ROVR stock price touched $6.46 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, Rover Group Inc. shares have moved 76.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) have changed 31.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -23.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.12% from the levels at last check today.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rover Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 113.33%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 125.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.18 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $59.89 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $43.37 million and $47.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.30% for the current quarter and 26.90% for the next.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.84% with a share float percentage of 88.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rover Group Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Madrona Venture Group, LLC with over 26.46 million shares worth more than $169.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Madrona Venture Group, LLC held 14.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Foundry Group Next, LLC, with the holding of over 20.27 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.72 million and represent 11.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $23.46 million while later fund manager owns 3.63 million shares of worth $23.22 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.96% of company’s outstanding stock.