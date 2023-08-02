Selecta Biosciences Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $157.34M, closed the recent trade at $1.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The SELB stock price is -162.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 13.46% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Sporting -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SELB stock price touched $1.04 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -7.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed -6.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.73% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -380.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -284.62% from the levels at last check today.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -387.50%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years.

SELB Dividends

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at with a share float percentage of. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences Inc. having a total of institutions that hold shares in the company.