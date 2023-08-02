Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Must Gain 35.59% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.89B, closed the recent trade at $61.37 per share which meant it lost -$4.54 on the day or -6.89% during that session. The SE stock price is -52.68% off its 52-week high price of $93.70 and 33.73% above the 52-week low of $40.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sea Limited (SE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Sporting -6.89% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the SE stock price touched $61.37 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, Sea Limited shares have moved 17.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have changed 6.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.59% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $159.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -159.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.53% from the levels at last check today.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sea Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 389.15%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.10% and 140.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.22 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.43 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.94 billion and $3.16 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.50% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.10% over the past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.67% with a share float percentage of 70.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 964 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Capital Research Global Investors and FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 42.01 million shares of worth $3.64 billion while later fund manager owns 22.46 million shares of worth $1.94 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.29% of company’s outstanding stock.