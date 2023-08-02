Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $220.59M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The RIGL stock price is -53.38% off its 52-week high price of $2.04 and 49.62% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the RIGL stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 4.66%. Year-to-date, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -11.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have changed 3.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.20 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1027.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.77% from current levels.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.76%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.7 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.81 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $29.82 million and $22.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.80% for the current quarter and 18.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.30% over the past 5 years.

RIGL Dividends

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.