QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Estimation And Forecast

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 5.15 and has seen 11.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.48B, closed the last trade at $12.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -5.94% during that session. The QS stock price is -10.7% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 59.19% above the 52-week low of $5.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting -5.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the QS stock price touched $12.52 or saw a rise of 9.67%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved 120.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed 56.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 60.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -92.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 20.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 84.03% from current levels.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 15.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -736.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.88%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.