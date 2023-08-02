PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the recent trade at $10.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.08 on the day or -9.33% during that session. The PAGS stock price is -85.8% off its 52-week high price of $19.49 and 28.41% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Sporting -9.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the PAGS stock price touched $10.49 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares have moved 20.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have changed 9.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $42.57 while the price target rests at a high of $85.16. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -711.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -305.82% from the levels at last check today.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.96%, compared to 14.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.40% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $845.08 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $896.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $731.44 million and $774.64 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.50% for the current quarter and 15.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 30.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.82%.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 86.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 24.55 million shares worth more than $210.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital World Investors held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 20.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $173.16 million and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.78% shares in the company for having 13.7 million shares of worth $118.77 million while later fund manager owns 9.49 million shares of worth $81.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.70% of company’s outstanding stock.