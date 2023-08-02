Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) Shares Are Up 59.04% YTD

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) has a beta value of 2.47 and has seen 16.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $63.89M, closed the last trade at $6.60 per share which meant it gained $3.17 on the day or 92.32% during that session. The MSGM stock price is -650.0% off its 52-week high price of $49.50 and 69.55% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.91.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Sporting 92.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the MSGM stock price touched $6.60 or saw a rise of 24.23%. Year-to-date, Motorsport Games Inc. shares have moved 59.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 98.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) have changed 53.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 10400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -32.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 24.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.24% from current levels.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Motorsport Games Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 150.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.11%, compared to 4.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.70% and 74.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.43 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.01 million and $1.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -28.80% for the current quarter and 152.70% for the next.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.05% with a share float percentage of 4.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Motorsport Games Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 17678.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alliancebernstein L.p., with the holding of over 12216.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69631.0 and represent 0.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 1876.0 shares of worth $17071.0 while later fund manager owns 564.0 shares of worth $5132.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.