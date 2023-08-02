Missfresh Limited (MF): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) has a beta value of -1.00 and has seen 4.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.12M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 58.78% during that session. The MF stock price is -986.57% off its 52-week high price of $7.28 and 38.81% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 80910.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 323.76K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Missfresh Limited (MF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Sporting 58.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the MF stock price touched $0.67 or saw a rise of 15.06%. Year-to-date, Missfresh Limited shares have moved -62.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) have changed 37.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 71560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.66 while the price target rests at a high of $26.66. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3879.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3879.1% from the levels at last check today.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -65.00% over the past 6 months.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $263.23 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $303.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.61% with a share float percentage of 3.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Missfresh Limited having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 23779.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11889.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.