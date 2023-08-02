Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.47M, closed the recent trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.85% during that session. The MDNA stock price is -317.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 17.78% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 114.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Sporting -1.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the MDNA stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 20.17%. Year-to-date, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have moved -1.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) have changed -12.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.89% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.52 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1677.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -237.78% from the levels at last check today.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.75%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -400.00% and -150.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.60% over the past 5 years.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.57% with a share float percentage of 17.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 4.35 million shares worth more than $2.74 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 6.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, Llc, with the holding of over 1.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.