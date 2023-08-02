Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.95% Stock Price Gain

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 11.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83B, closed the last trade at $7.84 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -44.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.35 and 50.13% above the 52-week low of $3.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting 5.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the LAZR stock price touched $7.84 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have moved 58.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed 13.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -155.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.6% from current levels.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Luminar Technologies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.85%, compared to 15.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 113.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.18 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $9.93 million and $9.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.90% for the current quarter and 144.50% for the next.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.97% with a share float percentage of 67.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc. having a total of 349 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 22.72 million shares worth more than $147.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $115.54 million and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 7.07 million shares of worth $34.99 million while later fund manager owns 6.97 million shares of worth $34.5 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.