Kidpik Corp. Shares Are Up -59.99% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) has a beta value of 3.69 and has seen 3.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.23M, closed the recent trade at $0.81 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 37.42% during that session. The PIK stock price is -265.43% off its 52-week high price of $2.96 and 34.57% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79580.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Sporting 37.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the PIK stock price touched $0.81 or saw a rise of 8.99%. Year-to-date, Kidpik Corp. shares have moved 16.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) have changed 4.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 25970.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -270.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -270.37% from the levels at last check today.

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -16.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.77 million and $3.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.20% for the current quarter and 32.10% for the next.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.49% with a share float percentage of 2.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kidpik Corp. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 20272.0 shares worth more than $13176.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 10383.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6748.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 17334.0 shares of worth $14094.0 while later fund manager owns 2938.0 shares of worth $2388.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.