Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.21

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 4.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.14B, closed the recent trade at $8.47 per share which meant it lost -$1.21 on the day or -12.55% during that session. The ALIT stock price is -20.31% off its 52-week high price of $10.19 and 17.24% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alight Inc. (ALIT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) trade information

Sporting -12.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the ALIT stock price touched $8.47 or saw a rise of 14.62%. Year-to-date, Alight Inc. shares have moved 1.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) have changed -8.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.68% from the levels at last check today.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alight Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.04%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.30% and 30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.60%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $827.78 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $750 million and $942 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.40% for the current quarter and 10.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.90%.

ALIT Dividends

Alight Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.35% with a share float percentage of 104.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alight Inc. having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 52.48 million shares worth more than $483.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 10.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 34.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.96 million and represent 6.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 11.55 million shares of worth $96.55 million while later fund manager owns 8.84 million shares of worth $83.05 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.78% of company’s outstanding stock.