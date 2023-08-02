How Will i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) Perform In The Next Few Months?

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $542.38M, closed the recent trade at $1.98 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.94% during that session. The IAUX stock price is -60.61% off its 52-week high price of $3.18 and 22.73% above the 52-week low of $1.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Sporting -2.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the IAUX stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, i-80 Gold Corp. shares have moved -29.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) have changed -13.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.19% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.39 while the price target rests at a high of $5.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -167.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -71.21% from the levels at last check today.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that i-80 Gold Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 65.38%, compared to 16.10% for the industry.

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.98% with a share float percentage of 66.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with i-80 Gold Corp. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 21.35 million shares worth more than $52.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sprott Inc. held 7.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp, with the holding of over 20.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.73 million and represent 7.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.46% shares in the company for having 15.92 million shares of worth $44.88 million while later fund manager owns 10.0 million shares of worth $23.0 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.06% of company’s outstanding stock.