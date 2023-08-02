How Is The FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $71.26M, closed the recent trade at $1.42 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 7.58% during that session. The HUGE stock price is -47.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 56.34% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69130.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 63.98K shares.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) trade information

Sporting 7.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the HUGE stock price touched $1.42 or saw a rise of 7.19%. Year-to-date, FSD Pharma Inc. shares have moved 80.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) have changed 24.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.74.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 85.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -604.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -604.23% from the levels at last check today.

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 32.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -5.20% over the past 5 years.

HUGE Dividends

FSD Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 10 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.68% with a share float percentage of 3.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FSD Pharma Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 0.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 69000.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99366.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.