Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM)

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 20.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.75M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant -1.09% during that session. The MCOM stock price is -149275.0% off its 52-week high price of $119.50 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the MCOM stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 24.24%. Year-to-date, Micromobility.com Inc. shares have moved -98.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) have changed -27.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16150.0% from current levels.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -99.35% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.23% with a share float percentage of 0.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micromobility.com Inc. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $13428.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 1.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 46171.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3767.0 and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 7723.0 shares of worth $630.0 while later fund manager owns 6084.0 shares of worth $496.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.