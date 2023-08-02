Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $578.91M, closed the recent trade at $7.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -3.24% during that session. The CNTA stock price is -20.64% off its 52-week high price of $8.65 and 58.16% above the 52-week low of $3.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.78K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Sporting -3.24% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/01/23 when the CNTA stock price touched $7.17 or saw a rise of 12.77%. Year-to-date, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares have moved 131.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) have changed 18.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.08, which means that the shares’ value could drop -1.27% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -109.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.21% from the levels at last check today.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 79.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.38%, compared to 12.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.00% and 8.80% for the next quarter.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.55% with a share float percentage of 82.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc having a total of 63 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd with over 19.96 million shares worth more than $144.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd held 20.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., with the holding of over 9.68 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.19 million and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.30% shares in the company for having 1.23 million shares of worth $8.92 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $7.34 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.07% of company’s outstanding stock.